FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County woman was arrested after a search revealed she was hiding drugs in her bra.

On June 9, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were patrolling the area along Prickett’s Fort Road in Marion County after receiving multiple complaints of suspicious and possible drug activity, according to a criminal complaint.

Stepheney Collins

While in the area, troopers observed a white truck parked “with one male in the driver’s seat and one female in the front passenger’s seat.” That way the two were positioned in the vehicle led troopers “to suspect immoral behavior may have occurred and/or was about to occur,” troopers said.

Upon approaching the vehicle and speaking to the occupants, one of whom was identified as Stepheney Collins, 26, of Fairmont, officers “learned that there were immoral intentions but they hadn’t happened as of yet,” according to the complaint.

While troopers spoke with Collins, she admitted to having illegal substances in her vehicle. Troopers asked her to “pull her bra out and shake it, without exposing herself.” When she did, troopers “heard cellophane crumble,” troopers said.

A search of Collins’ person resulted in troopers finding four packages of heroin “ready for sale” and four alprazolam tablets “also ready for sale,” according to the complaint.

Collins has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.