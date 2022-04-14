FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman was arrested after officers found meth and fentanyl in her home.

On April 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Walnut Ave. in Fairmont which belonged to Angela Fox, 40, according to a criminal complaint.

While searching the home, officers found “inert cutting agents” among Fox’s things; according to police, inert cutting agents are often used during the sale of drugs and are used to dilute them to increase profits.

In addition to the cutting agents, officers also found small plastic bags, digital scales and aluminum foil as well as multiple bags of a white crystalline substance and multiple bags of brown powdery substance.

Field tests revealed the substances were 31.8 grams of meth and 7.47 grams of fentanyl.

Angela Fox has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail with a bail of $50,012.