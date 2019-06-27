Woman arrested at Fairmont Regional Medical Center with firearm, drugs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A woman was arrested in the waiting room of Fairmont Regional Medical Center when she was found with drugs and a firearm on her person, according to a criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, a warrant service was conducted on Nikki Silvestro, 23, of Fairmont, when she attempted to make contact with someone already in police custody, according to the complaint. An officer with the Fairmont Police Department made contact with Silvestro in the waiting room of the ER of Fairmont Regional Medical Center and detained her, according to the complaint.

The officer said that upon detaining Silvestro, he found a Braztech .357 magnum in her purse, as well as a small amount of a green, leafy substance that appeared to by synthetic marijuana. Silvestro was then given her Miranda interview and signed a consent form waiving her rights, according to the complaint.

In the interview, Silvestro admitted to habitual and recent drug use, stating that in the last week she had used “cream and weed,” which meant she had used methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the officer.

While processing Silvestro, the officer noticed a plastic knot sticking out of of her bra and under her shirt, which was a plastic bag containing a small amount of a green leafy substance and a container with a larger amount of a white crystalline substance which tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Silvestro is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $75,012 bond.