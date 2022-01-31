Woman arrested for fentanyl after trying to shoplift from Walmart

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A Braxton County woman has been charged in Monongalia County after officers found fentanyl while responding to a shoplifting call.

On Jan. 29, officers with the Granville Police Department were dispatched to a call of a shoplifting taking place at the Walmart on University Town Center drive in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

Kara Martines

Upon arrival, officers met with Kara Martines, 27, of Exchange, in the Walmart Loss Prevention Office and were told that she had “put on unpaid clothing merchandise,” and then “passed the last point of sale wearing unpaid merchandise for a total of $22.76,” officers said.

At that point, officers performed a probable cause search of Martines’ person and belongings in order to locate “further unpaid merchandise,” and located “a lock box with multiple containers of a white powdery substance,” which tested positive as fentanyl weighing more than 6 grams, according to the complaint.

Martines has been charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail ono $25,012 bond.