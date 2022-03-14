CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies found meth during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On March 11, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a red Honda Civic with an obstructed driver’s view traveling in the area of Old Philippi Pike in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Destiny Hutson

Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Coplin Avenue where they made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, including Destiny Hutson, 40, of Clarksburg.

Deputies deployed a K9 unit for a free-air sniff, and the K9 “presented a positive indication to the odor of illegal drugs on the car.” After removing the vehicle’s occupants, deputies performed a frisk of Hutson’s person which resulted in deputies finding “a small plastic bag full of clear plastic baggies,” according to the complaint.

While performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located a set of black digital scales “with leftover crystal substance” and Hutson’s purse, deputies said.

In Hutson’s purse, deputies found a “torn clear plastic ‘corner baggy’ with a crystal substance,” a “loaded syringe” containing presumed methamphetamine, a set of white digital scales with presumed methamphetamine residue, a “large sum” of cash, as well as an unlabeled pill bottle containing 19 clonazepam pills. The substances field-tested positive as meth, according to the complaint.

Hutson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.