Woman arrested on drug charges after officers find drugs during routine traffic stop in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Upshur County after officers said they found drugs in her possession during a traffic stop for a dead registration light.

On July 26, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a Ford Explorer travelling on W.Va. Rt. 20 with its left registration light out, according to a criminal complaint.

Jennifer

Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and it stopped near the turn off onto Turkey Run Road, at which point officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Jennifer Moreland, 36, of Buckhannon, deputies said.

Upon running Moreland’s license through the Upshur County Communications Center, deputies learned that it had previously been suspended due to unpaid citations, and at that point deputies also noticed Moreland “acting very nervous,” according to the complaint.

At that time, deputies performed a search of Moreland’s vehicle and found “multiple” syringes, as well as “multiple” bags of a crystal-like substance in Moreland’s purse, deputies said.

Under the driver’s side seat, deputies said they found multicolored lockbox which held “assorted drug paraphernalia” as well as “three smoking devices,” and 6.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine which “looked to be measured and separated,” according to the criminal complaint.

Moreland has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.