Woman been charged after officers find drugs in Star City hotel room while executing a search warrant

STAR CITY, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers said they found drugs in a Star City hotel room while executing a search warrant.

On Feb. 6, officers with the Star City Police Department conducted a Capias warrant for an individual located at a Best Western in Star City, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the hotel, officers “knocked on the door” in order to get the subject to open the door, and were met by a male subject, as well as another male in the room, officers said.

Stephanie Allen

In the bathroom, officers made contact with Stephanie Allen, 30, of Morgantown, who was the subject of the Capias warrant, according to the complaint.

While taking Allen into custody, officers said they observed “a number of needle caps and also a needle” protruding from Allen’s shoe, officers said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, Allen advised officers that “anything found in the room she took full responsibility for,” according to the complaint.

During a search of the room, officers said they found a backpack containing “a number of needles some with caps and some without,” and Allen informed officers that they would find methamphetamine in the bag.

Also in the search, officers found “an abundance of needles throughout the room,” as well as a set of scales, and a “rock” of methamphetamine which weighed 4.5 grams, according to the complaint.

Upon being processed into the jail, Allen had attempted to bring 11.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine in a small grocery bag, officers said.

Allen has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.