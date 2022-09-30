FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a 14-year-old called to report her overdosing at a residence in Fairmont.

Angel Eagle

On Sept. 29, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call from a 14-year-old child that an adult female was overdosing, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman, identified as Angel Eagle, 40, of Fairmont, suffered an overdose “that required [her] to be revived by Narcan,” while the 14-year-old was still in the residence, officers said.

Upon speaking with Eagle, she stated that “she consumed what she believed to be ‘boy,’ or heroin, by smoking it prior to overdosing,” according to the complaint.

Eagle has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.