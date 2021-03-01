Woman charged after 2 controlled buys in Clarksburg performed by Greater Harrison Drug Task Force

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after two controlled buys in Clarksburg performed by the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force.

On Feb. 9, officers with the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force had a confidential informant perform a purchase of illicit substances, according to a criminal complaint.

During the buy, the confidential informant “did a controlled purchase of methamphetamine” from Dorothy Hardin, 25, of Clarksburg, at a residence on N 16th St. in Clarksburg, officers said.

The methamphetamine was “in exchange for $320.00 in recorded United States currency,” and tested positive when field-tested, according to the complaint.

An additional buy took place on Feb. 11, this time with recorded currency in the amount of $160, officers said.

Hardin has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories