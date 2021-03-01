Woman charged after 2 controlled buys in Clarksburg performed by Greater Harrison Drug Task Force

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after two controlled buys in Clarksburg performed by the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force.

On Feb. 9, officers with the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force had a confidential informant perform a purchase of illicit substances, according to a criminal complaint.

During the buy, the confidential informant “did a controlled purchase of methamphetamine” from Dorothy Hardin, 25, of Clarksburg, at a residence on N 16th St. in Clarksburg, officers said.

The methamphetamine was “in exchange for $320.00 in recorded United States currency,” and tested positive when field-tested, according to the complaint.

An additional buy took place on Feb. 11, this time with recorded currency in the amount of $160, officers said.

Hardin has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.