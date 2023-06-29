FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a multiple vehicle accident caused injuries to unrestrained children under her care in Fairmont.

On May 4, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a three-vehicle accident in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Michelle Belton

Officers said that during the accident, Michelle Belton, 34, of Fairmont, “did operate a vehicle in a reckless and aggressive manner in wet weather conditions,” which resulted in her crashing into another vehicle and causing that vehicle to collide with a third before striking “the front side of a house on the street,” officers said.

Inside of the vehicle Belton operated, officers saw a 3-year-old boy and 3-month-old girl “who were both unrestrained”; as a result of the incident, the boy “was placed in a neck brace” and sustained minor bruises, according to the complaint.

The 3-month-old girl “sustained a laceration to the head and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital,” officers said.

Belton has been charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.