Woman charged after a juvenile discloses sexual abuse over period of 2 years in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after a juvenile disclosed incidents of sexual abuse he said happened ‘once a day during the week’ over a period of two years in Elkins.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, a boy disclosed that he was sexually abused.

Betsy Hilson

The boy stated that Betsy Hilson, 49, “would sexually abuse him ‘probably once a day’ during the week,” at a home in Elkins, troopers said.

During the incidents of abuse, the boy’s age was 7–9 years old, while Hilson was 44–46 years old, according to the complaint.

When the incidents began, Hilson told the boy that “what she was doing was okay and the victim believed her.” However, the boy stated that “he eventually knew that it wasn’t right and started telling Hilson no,” and “she eventually stopped sexually abusing him,” troopers said.

Hilson has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.