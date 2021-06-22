Woman charged after allegedly assaulting another woman in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting another woman in Marion County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on Apr. 9, a woman unlawfully assaulted another female at a residence on Crestwood Circle in Fairmont “with the intent to maim or disfigure,” according to a criminal complaint.

Nichole Kovack

During the assault, Nichole Kovack, 37, of Fairmont, attacked the victim and caused her to “sustain a severe laceration on the back of her neck,” which resulted in the victim needing transportation to Fairmont Regional Medical Center “for immediate treatment,” officers said.

The victim “had physical red marks on her back as well as a small laceration on her left pinky finger,” according to the complaint.

When officers made contact with Kovack, they asked if she knew the victim, to which “Kovack stated, ‘Yeah I know her. I beat the s*** out of her earlier’,” officers said.

Kovack has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.