KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged over the weekend after several victims, including a 2-year-old child, told law enforcement that she had choked them.

On March 18, officers with the Kingwood Police Department responded to a report of a fight taking place at a residence on Oak Street in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

Once on scene, officers spoke with Jessica Miller, 27, of Kingwood, and multiple victims of the incident, one of whom was a 2-year-old child who stated Miller ‘choked me,’ officers said.

Officers then observed “red marks on both sides of the child’s throat as well as a scratch mark,” and an adult male victim who also “had red marks on his throat and scratches all over the left side of his neck,” according to the complaint.

A witness on scene said that “she observed [Miller] hurt and squeeze the child before,” officers said.

Miller has been charged with child abuse and strangulation. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.