FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies say she choked a teenager during an argument in Marion County.

Amanda Beaven

On Sept. 15, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were contacted about possible child abuse of a 15-year-old, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies saw the child, they said they “did observe fresh bruises on her neck” which the victim stated were caused by Amanda Beaven, 43, “the night before” … “during an argument” where Beaven “pulled her hair and attempted to choke her.”

Deputies were able to “observe fresh red markings on her neck with the bruising” from a photo received by the person who reported the incident to the sheriff’s department, according to the complaint.

Beaven has been charged with child abuse. She is currently out on bond.