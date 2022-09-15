WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly driving a child to a Doddridge County elementary school while she was under the influence of alcohol.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a woman who was “walking very slow and staggering,” at Doddridge County Elementary School, according to a criminal complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Elizabeth Weekley-Powers

The woman, Elizabeth Weekley-Powers, 42, of West Union, “did in fact drive a motor vehicle to take [a] 9-year-old” to the elementary school, and once out of the vehicle, Weekley-Powers “almost bumped into the pillars on two occasions,” deputies said.

Officials at the school spoke with Weekley-Powers as she attempted to leave the school, which allowed deputies to arrive and make contact with her; when deputies spoke with Weekley-Powers, they “noticed her speech was very slow and slurred,” according to the complaint.

Due to deputies not being “able to smell any alcohol at the time,” they followed Weekley-Powers as she drove onto U.S. Rt. 50 and observed her “swerving back and forth in the right lane, crossing the white fog line multiple times” resulting in a traffic stop, deputies said.

During this stop, deputies did “notice a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle,” which resulted in deputies having Weekley-Powers perform a series of field sobriety tests, and she “did in fact fail all three of the physical tests,” before refusing to take a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.

While at the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Weekley-Powers “refused to perform” a secondary chemical test, deputies said.

Weekley-Powers has been charged with child neglect creating substantial risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000.