Woman charged after allegedly firing gun at man in Gilmer County

SAND FORK, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at a man during in Gilmer County.

On June 1, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of West Virginia State Police received a call about a reported domestic incident at a home on Turkey Fork Road in Sand Fork, according to a criminal complaint.

Sheena Grose

When troopers were heading to the home, they saw a blue pickup truck that was said to have left the scene of the incident, troopers said.

At that point, troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the occupant of the vehicle, who stated that “he had been shot at during [an] altercation by a neighboring resident,” Sheena Grose, 37, of Sand Fork, according to the complaint.

At a later time, troopers spoke with Grose, who said that “she had in fact retrieved a Martin 30/30 rifle” … “during the altercation,” and that she “brandished to [the man] and discharged the firearm with the purpose of causing [the man] fear and intimidation,” troopers said.

Grose has been charged with wanton endangerment.

