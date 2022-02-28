HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly firing a rifle at troopers in Ritchie County.

On Feb. 25, troopers with the Ritchie County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call for service on an altercation that had already occurred at a residence on Hardbarger Run Road in Harrisville, according to a criminal complaint.

Cayla Ross

When troopers arrived on scene, they learned that Cayla Ross, 35, of Harrisville, had come to the residence and “was acting belligerent” and “was acting like she was on drugs,” troopers said.

Troopers then went to Ross’ residence, and when they announced themselves, Ross “yelled ‘Get the f*** off my property,’ and then a shot was fired from a high-powered rifle,” according to the complaint.

At that point, troopers returned to their cruiser “and held cover waiting for other law enforcement officers to arrive”; deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene to assist a short time later, troopers said.

When deputies arrived to assist, Ross exited the residence through a side door and approached the law enforcement present on scene; she was unarmed at that time, and when she would not comply with verbal commands to get onto the ground, officers “responded by using physical force to put her to the ground,” according to the complaint.

While placing Ross into the back of a Ritchie County deputy’s cruiser, troopers heard her state that “she fired a .270 rifle,” troopers said.

Ross has been charged with wanton endangerment. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.