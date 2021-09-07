Woman charged after allegedly having meth on her while being processed for another crime in Marion County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly having methamphetamine on her person while being processed for another crime in Marion County.

Offender Picture
Celia Cottrill

On Sept. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

After arriving at the sheriff’s department, Celia Cottrill, 33, of Fairmont, had a black bag in her possession which contained 56 grams of a presumed narcotic substance, deputies said.

When deputies tested the substance, it resulted in a positive result for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Read more crime stories on WBOY.com

Cottrill has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $60,024 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories