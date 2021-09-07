Woman charged after allegedly having meth on her while being processed for another crime in Marion County

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly having methamphetamine on her person while being processed for another crime in Marion County.

Celia Cottrill

On Sept. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

After arriving at the sheriff’s department, Celia Cottrill, 33, of Fairmont, had a black bag in her possession which contained 56 grams of a presumed narcotic substance, deputies said.

When deputies tested the substance, it resulted in a positive result for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Cottrill has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $60,024 bond.