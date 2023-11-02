WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — An 18-year-old has been charged after allegedly hitting a juvenile with a tire iron during an altercation in Westover.

Madison Swiger

On Oct. 26, officers with the Westover Police Department responded to a residence on on Milan Street in regards to a reported disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officer arrived, they met three separate juvenile victims who stated that Madison Swiger, 18, of Clarksburg, “was determined to be an adult” and “got into an altercation,” officers said.

The altercation resulted in one of the juveniles “being struck in the head by Swiger with a metal object believed to be a tire iron,” deputies said. The victim “is still admitted in the hospital” with “a brain bleed and lacerations” as of the date of the incident, according to the complaint.

Swiger has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.