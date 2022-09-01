MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown woman was charged with child neglect after a 4-year-old was found in a home alone, inside a locked room, while the woman who was caring for her was at work.

Jasmine Burrows

On Wednesday, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Water Street in Morgantown for a welfare check, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Jasmine Burrows, 29, of Morgantown, who said that she left the residence to go to work while a 4-year-old girl was in her care, officers said.

At that time, Burrows told officers that someone was supposed to come babysit the child, however, Burrows left the residence before anyone arrived to care for the child, according to the complaint.

Prior to officers’ arrival, Morgantown Code Enforcement and the Morgantown Fire Department located the child “locked inside her bedroom and boxes barricading the side that accesses the bathroom,” officers said.

Burrows has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,000.