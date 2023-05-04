MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine in Monongalia County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a controlled buy was arranged and took place in Monongalia County on March 13.

During that controlled buy, Erin O’Hara, 41, of Independence, Preston County, sold a confidential informant working with the task force “a quantity of methamphetamine for copied task force funds,” task force members said.

Task force members performed a field test on the purchased substances and confirmed it was methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

O’Hara has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.