MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after troopers say she shot a man in the hand in Preston County.

On Dec. 3, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of shots being fired at a residence on Orchard Hill Lane in Masontown, according to a criminal complaint.

Cynthia Motta

Prior to troopers arriving on scene, they learned that the male victim had arrived at the caller’s home “and was bleeding all over,” troopers said.

When troopers arrived, they learned that Cynthia Motta, 69, of Masontown “had discharged her firearm at her brother near the rear entrance of the residence an unknown number of times but had struck him through his hand,” according to the complaint.

Upon making contact with Motta, troopers noted she “appeared to be intoxicated as well as had a strong odor of an alcoholic coming from her person,” and then “informed [troopers] of the location of the firearm as well as the reason she shot him,” troopers said.

A search showed that there were three bullet holes in a window, as well as three shell casings in the floor where the incident took place, according to the complaint. The complaint said that troopers also found a .380 handgun and saw blood on the home’s porch and a trail leading to the caller’s home.

Motta has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.