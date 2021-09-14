Woman charged after allegedly ‘smoking heroin and blowing it into a juvenile child’s face’ in Farmington

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly “smoking heroin and blowing it into a juvenile child’s face” at a residence in Farmington.

On Sept. 14, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting harassment of a juvenile at a residence on Mirkwood Street in Farmington, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller said that “the occupants of the residence were smoking heroin and blowing it into the juvenile child’s face,” deputies said.

Isolene Brown

When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with a male at the residence, and after a sweep of the home, they found Isolene Brown, 59, of Farmington, “passed out on the couch,” according to the complaint.

Upon waking up, Brown “attempted to conceal several pieces of foil under her body,” and when deputies performed a search of the surrounding area, they located several bags containing 1.5 grams of fentanyl, 10.9 grams of cocaine, 8.9 grams of methamphetamine, as well as an additional 0.6 grams of fentanyl, deputies said.

While processing Brown, deputies found $160 in U.S. currency in her undergarments, according to the complaint.

Brown has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.