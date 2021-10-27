Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in the back in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in the back in Harrisville.

On Oct. 26, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call to assist on State Street in Harrisville, according to a criminal complaint.

Rilee Elliott

While deputies were en route, they were advised that a man “had a puncture wound to the back of the neck” and that he “had been stabbed,” deputies said.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to locate Rilee Elliott, 19, of Cairo, and “observed fresh blood on her flannel button-up shirt” before detaining her, according to the complaint.

A witness then stated that Elliott was at a residence with the victim, and that the witness “heard the victim shout that ‘she stabbed me in the back’,” before the witness went into the bedroom and saw the victim on the bed with Elliott, deputies said.

When deputies entered the bedroom, they “observed a fresh brownish, reddish substance resembling blood” on a pillow, the comforter and the wall, according to the complaint. A knife was found underneath the pillow, deputies said.

Elliott has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.