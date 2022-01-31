Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in the hand in Bruceton Mills

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in the hand at a Bruceton Mills residence.

On Jan. 30, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a call of a domestic disturbance taking place at a residence on Virginia Lane in Bruceton Mills, according to a criminal complaint.

Crystal Savage

When troopers arrived, they made contact with a victim who stated that Crystal Savage, 60, of Bruceton Mills, had “stabbed him in the hand with a knife,” troopers said.

Troopers then observed a laceration on the victim’s left hand, as well as “blood droplets over the kitchen floor,” according to the complaint.

Upon speaking with Savage, she stated that “she did stab [the victim] in the hand,” and upon further conversation with the victim, troopers learned that Savage had “raised the knife over her head in an attempt to stab [him],” troopers said.

Savage has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.