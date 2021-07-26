Woman charged after allegedly trying to burn down Fairmont apartment

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to burn down an apartment in Fairmont.

On July 25, officers with the Fairmont Police Department learned of an incident that happened that day at an apartment on Cobrin Place where a woman set fire to curtains, according to a criminal complaint.

Dawn Evans

During that time, the Marion County 911 communication center received a call stating that Dawn Evans, 48, of Fairmont, “was trying to burn [an] apartment down,” officers said.

A victim stated that “she heard Evans say ‘burn baby, burn,’ and went downstairs to see that Evans had set fire to the curtains,” but the victim “was able to put those out,” according to the complaint.

At that point, the victim “heard the fire alarms going off,” and saw that Evans had set another fire to “the rear window and the cat tree,” which were actively burning when she saw them, officers said.

When officers entered the apartment, they “observed the rear window curtains, along with a cat tree and an end table to be on fire,” and saw Evans leaning against a sink with a cigarette lighter in her hand, according to the complaint.

After taking Evans into custody, officers were able to put out the fire with an extinguisher, after which the Fairmont Fire Department deemed the apartment was safe, officers said.

Evans has been charged with first-degree arson. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.