NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a boy disclosed several incidents of abuse in an interview in Harrison County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, troopers investigated a report of child abuse involving a 7-year-old between the dates of Feb. 16 and Aug. 21.

Elizabeth Bills

In an interview with Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center, the boy stated that Elizabeth Bills, 31, of Nutter Fort, “whip[ped] him hard with a belt” to the point that “it leaves bruises,” troopers said.

The victim stated that Bills “sometimes uses the metal end of the belt so it hurts a lot,” and he explained that “when he apologizes, she tells him she does not forgive him while hitting him,” according to the complaint.

In that same interview, the juvenile said that “the bruises are usually from his bum up hit back, but occasionally on his legs,” and that Bills “made him stay home from family members during this time to hide the injuries,” troopers said.

During one incident, Bills “bruised him and caused his arm to bleed when she was trying to whip him in his bed” and that Bills “did not even care when he tried to show her; the victim also stated that BIlls “drinks alcohol pretty much every night,” according to the complaint.

Troopers received images of the victim’s injuries on June 29, and were informed of an incident between the dates of Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 where a witness spoke with the victim who was “crying and wanting to go live [with someone else]” … “due to being hit on the head,” and that Bills “failed to take the victim for medical treatment” and “the victim did not go to daycare” … “or anywhere” … “for a week due to the injuries,” troopers said.

Bills has been charged with child abuse. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.