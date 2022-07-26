FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a child in her care was hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Fairmont.

On June 1, a child who fell ill was in the care of a woman in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

A medical examination showed that the child had “ingested amphetamines” while under the care of Shintell Elvery, 39, of Fairmont, which resulted in the child being “hospitalized for two days,” officers said.

The resulting search of the area where the child was supposed to be in the care of Elvery showed evidence of drug use; Elvey was also stopped by law enforcement twice in a 3-month period prior to this incident and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Elvery has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.