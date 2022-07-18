BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after claiming she “was not a drug dealer, only a drug user” while troopers were at a residence in Barbour County.

Lacrisha Lamb

On July 16, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police went to a residence on Talbott Road in Belington to execute an outstanding federal warrant and speak to an individual about a missing persons investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the residence, troopers seized “a clear baggie containing a whitish clear substance” of presumed methamphetamine and a glass vial containing .5 ml of presumed fentanyl, as well as two other vials containing less than half a gram each of presumed fentanyl, and a set of scales, troopers said.

The woman on the scene, Lacrisha Lamb, 40, of Belington, “maintained she was not a drug dealer, only a drug user, and the scales were so she did not get ripped off when purchasing,” according to the complaint.

Lamb has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.