Woman charged after deputies said they found narcotics during parole check in Masontown

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies allegedly find narcotics in her residence during a parole check in Masontown.

Cecily Erdie

On July 6, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on North Main Street in Masontown to assist with a parole home check, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, deputies met with Cecily Erdie, 44, of Masontown, and located 5 grams and half an ounce of fentanyl in the residence, deputies said.

Deputies also found packaging materials and a set of digital scales, which are “commonly used in the sale of illegal drugs,” according to the complaint.

Erdie has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

