Woman charged after deputies discover she had bitten a minor’s hand prior to domestic dispute call in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown woman has been charged after officers said they discovered she had bit a minor on the hand the day prior to an investigation of a domestic dispute.

On Oct. 14, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Church Hill Drive in reference to a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

Anna Rowan

When deputies first became aware of the incident, they were told by a female caller, later identified as Anna Rowan, 33, of Morgantown, that the dispute was verbal, but a male caller later told deputies that the incident had become physical, deputies said.

Once on scene, deputies discovered that Rowan “had physically assaulted” a female minor at the residence “by biting her on the hand” the previous day, and the bite marks were still visible, according to the complaint.

Deputies noted that there was also a male minor on the scene, and upon doing an inspection of Rowan’s residence, deputies found that “the living conditions of the residence were deplorable,” deputies said.

One of the children’s room had a bed which was “unable to be seen because of the amount of clothes and trash on top of it,” and that another child’s room “was littered with trash and reeked of animal feces and urine,” according to the complaint.

Rowan has been charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of child abuse causing injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.