Woman charged after deputies find drugs after call she was driving stolen vehicle in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies said they found drugs after a call she was driving a stolen vehicle in Harrison County.

On Aug. 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were contacted by Enterprise in reference to a vehicle which had been rented out that had been stolen, but not entered into NCIC, according to a criminal complaint.

Danielle Satterfield

Deputies later observed the stolen vehicle driving in East View near the Dollar General and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle which deputies found to be driven by Danielle Satterfield, 33, of Clarksburg, deputies said.

While waiting for Satterfield’s information to return from the communications center, deputies had a K9 unit perform an open air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in the K9 indicating at the driver’s side door of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in no substances being found, however, officers later found a brown bag filled with .4 grams of presumed methamphetamine, 25 amphetamine pills and 43 Suboxone strips, deputies said.

Satterfield has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.