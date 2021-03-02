Woman charged after deputies find drugs in her vehicle during routine traffic stop in Preston County

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies said they found drugs in her vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Preston County.

On Feb. 27, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were on routine patrol in the area of Shaffer Street in Terra Alta when they observed a black Chevy Cobalt pass “with its registration lights out,” according to a criminal complaint.

Veronica Hovatter

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, Veronica Hovatter, 34, of Terra Alta, deputies informed her of the reason for the stop, deputies said.

During that time, Hovatter gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, and deputies were able to find several bags and containers of presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, as well as empty bags “used for packaging,” according to the complaint.

Hovatter has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.