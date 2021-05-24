Woman charged after deputies find drugs in vehicle while responding to call of unconscious person in Marion County

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies find drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in Marion County.

On May 23, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched in reference to a call of a woman hunched over the wheel of a Jeep parked at Casey’s Hotspot in Farmington, according to a criminal complaint.

Crystal Golden

When deputies arrived, they observed the Jeep and the woman, identified as Crystal Golden, 32, of Farmington, “slumped over the center console,” deputies said.

After deputies knocked on the window, Golden “started to react to [deputies’] knocking and yelling,” and when she spoke, she “was very lethargic and slurring her words,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies asked Golden to exit the vehicle “to make sure she was safe to drive,” and while performing sobriety tests on Golden, deputies saw her “reaching into her hoodie pocket” multiple times, deputies said.

Deputies advised Golden several times to stop, but she continued reaching into the pocket, at which point deputies performed a search of her person and found a set of digital scales with a white residue on it, as well as a pack of cigarettes containing presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Golden if there was anything in the vehicle, she replied that deputies “could not look”; a K9 unit was requested and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, deputies said.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies found “a large amount” or presumed methamphetamine, another set of digital scales, packaging material and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

The crystal-like substances tested positive as methamphetamine, the total weight of which was 28.4 grams, deputies said.

Golden has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.