BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after deputies found marijuana during a home check in Preston County.

Danielle Brumfield

On Nov. 16, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Bruceton Mills to assist with a home check on Salem Five Forks Road, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with three individuals, one of whom was identified as Danielle Brumfield, 32, of Bruceton Mills, deputies said.

During a search, deputies located “individually packaged bags of marijuana,” as well as two larger bags and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Brumfield has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.