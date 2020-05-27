Woman charged after deputies find marijuana, loaded gun during hit and run investigation in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies find marijuana and a loaded gun in her purse while investigating a hit and run at a hotel parking lot in Fairmont.

On May 26, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont in reference to a hit and run, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a female inside the “suspect vehicle” at the time of the incident whom they identified as Miranda Collins, 20, of Farmington, deputies said.

Upon searching Collins, deputies found a bag containing 42 grams of marijuana, four bags containing 3 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales and a loaded firearm.

Collins is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. she is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $125,012 bond.

