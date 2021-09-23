Woman charged after deputies find meth during search of Gilmer County residence

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine during a search of a residence in Gilmer County.

On Sept. 13, deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Glenville, according to a criminal complaint.

Jennifer Parsons

At that time, deputies made contact with Jennifer Parsons, 43, of Glenville, as well as another individual at the residence and detained them, officers said.

During a search of the home, officers located meth paraphernalia, two DOH signs and a DOH tripod, as well as a set of digital scales, numerous glass pipes and water bongs and approximately 300 empty bags, three containing 1.2, 2.2 and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

When speaking with Parsons and the unidentified individual, deputies were told that “they could not pass a drugs test,” because they “would fail for meth,” deputies said.

Parsons has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

