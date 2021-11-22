Woman charged after deputies find meth in her Marion County motel room

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine during a search of a Marion County motel room.

On Nov. 19, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a call of drugs being sold out of a Super 8 Motel room in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door to the suspected room “multiple times without an answer” before Melinda Newbrough, 39, opened the door, deputies said.

While speaking with Newbrough, deputies noticed”a small clear bag containing a white crystalized substance,” which Newbrough advised was not hers. She then told deputies they could search the room for any additional drugs, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies found a leopard print makeup bag on the floor which contained apparent meth, deputies said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, deputies were able to locate 27 grams of methamphetamine packaged in separate bags, and when speaking to Newbrough, she stated that “she had been selling the substance,” according to the complaint.

Newbrough has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.