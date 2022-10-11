FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies found more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine in a hotel room in Fairmont.

Tammy Knotts

On Oct. 9, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a domestic incident taking place at the Quality Inn in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies spoke with the individuals involved in the incident, including Tammy Knotts, 21, of Fairmont, they found a small container on one individual’s person containing fentanyl, deputies said.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies located more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 48 grams of fentanyl, five sets of digital scales, marijuana, hydrocodone, 3.7 ounces of cocaine, as well as multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Knotts has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.