Woman charged after deputies receive call of individuals passed out in vehicle with children present in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies received a call of people passed out in a vehicle with children present in Randolph County.

On Oct. 29, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Beverly five-lane area of Elkins in reference to an individual being passed out in a vehicle in the Go-Mart parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Brooke Phares

Once deputies arrived, they spoke with a man on scene who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, as well as a female, identified as Brooke Phares, 29, of Beverly, who was inside of the store and said that the children were in her care, deputies said.

Phares then gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, but she did say that “there was Narcan located in a Crown Royal bag in the passenger seat” prior to the search, according to the complaint.

While searching the vehicle, deputies did locate the bag, as well as another bag containing “paraphernalia and multiple controlled substances”; a bag containing a firearm was found behind the driver’s seat near one of the children, deputies said.

After deputies found the object in the vehicle, Phares said “the last time she had used any illegal substances was ‘meth’ earlier that morning,” according to the complaint.

Phares has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.