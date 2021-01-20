Woman charged after deputies respond to Mannington residence and find an incapacitated, paralyzed adult with signs of neglect

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies said they responded to a residence and found an incapacitated, paralyzed adult who showed signs of neglect.

On Nov. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Soap Hollow Rd. in Mannington and made contact with an incapacitated adult who was under the care of another individual, according to the complaint.

Celia Cottrill

The man “is paralyzed from the chest down, but still has sensational feeling in his abdomen” and is “unable to care for himself,” so the male is in the care of Celia Cottrill, 32, of Mannington, deputies said.

While speaking with the male, he informed deputies that Cottrill “was intentionally neglecting to take care of him,” and that “it is required his body be moved every 4 hours to avoid sores,” however, deputies observed “multiple bedsores” on the man’s body, according to the complaint.

The man informed deputies that his catheter was to be changed every four weeks, however Cottrill “refused to change it for 4 months, causing it to become infected”; the man also provided pictures of injuries that had to be cleaned by another individual prior to deputies’ arrival, deputies said.

At the time of deputies’ arrival, the man stated that “he was sitting in about 5 days of feces,” and the male was taken to be hospitalized for the extent of the injuries the neglect had caused him, according to the complaint.

Based upon further investigation and looking into the medical records logging the male’s hospital stay for the neglect, deputies determined that the “extensive injuries were a result of his caregiver neglecting him,” deputies said.

Cottrill has been charged with neglect of an incapacitated adult. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $3,024 bond.