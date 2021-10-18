Woman charged after deputies respond to residence where 2 children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies responded to a residence where two children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown.

On Oct. 17, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Turnstone Drive in Morgantown in reference to a call of child abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Kali Saunders

When deputies arrived, they met with an individual who said that Kali Saunders, 19, of Morgantown, was supposed to drop children off at her residence at 6 a.m. that day, however, Saunders did not show up, deputies said.

The individual then went to Saunders’ workplace and saw she was not there, and at that point went to Saunders’ residence for a welfare check, according to the complaint.

When the caller arrived, she saw that Saunders’ car was missing and the door to her residence was unlocked; at that point, the caller entered the residence and “began to yell” but did not get a response,” deputies said.

Once inside, the caller heard a “baby crying” and then found the 5-month-old child “in her crib screaming and laying in urine and a full diaper,” with “the crib and the blankets the baby was sleeping on” soaked in urine, according to the complaint.

On a nearby bed, a 2-year-old child was “laying in urine as well and a full diaper,” deputies said.

While on scene, Saunders “stopped prior to arriving at the house and turned around in a driveway attempting to flee,” but was later stopped and taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Saunders has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.