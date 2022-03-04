SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after drugs fell out of her bra during a traffic stop in Shinnston.

On March 3, officers with the Shinnston Police Department performed a traffic stop for an individual driving with no seatbelt on while near the Walgreens in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, he gave consent for a search of the vehicle, and while he and the passenger, Nikkia Lucas, 18, of Shinnston, exited the vehicle, “a pink case fell out of [Lucas’] bra area,” officers said.

Officers found the case to contain presumed meth, suboxone, “snorting devices,” and drug paraphernalia; a further search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a set of scales and bags, which Lucas “took sole possession of,” according to the complaint.

In an interview, Lucas “admitted to taking part in the illegal sale of methamphetamine,” officers said.

Lucas has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.