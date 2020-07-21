Woman charged after fleeing from accident in Morgantown with 10-year-old girl in the car, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after police said she fled from a vehicle accident in Morgantown with a 10-year-old child in her car.

On July 20, officers with the Morgantown Police Department found a vehicle accident at the Kroger on Earl Core Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then saw one of the vehicles involved in the accident attempting to leave the scene without the driver providing her information, and officers approached the vehicle on foot and yelled for the driver to stop, officers said.

Stephnie Gifford

The vehicle’s driver, identified as Stephnie Gifford, 31, of Morgantown, then looked at the officers “yelled at [them] and drove at a dangerously high rate of speed out of the parking lot”; at the time this occurred, officers were able to see a 10-year-old girl also in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Another officer was able to observe Gifford fleeing from Earl Core Road and attempted to stop her, but she “continued to flee at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles on the road with only one travel lane in each direction,” officers said.

Later, officers found Gifford at Woodland Terrace in Morgantown, but when officers attempted to take her into custody, she “began fighting with officers,” during which time she kicked multiple officers, including hitting one in the face, according to the complaint.

Gifford has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, child neglect and two counts of battery on a police officer. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.