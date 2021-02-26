Woman charged after getting into an accident with a child not properly secured in her vehicle while she drove without a license in Marion County

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after getting into an accident with a child not properly secured in her vehicle while she drove without a license in Marion County.

On Feb. 25, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on Freedom Highway in Worthington, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, first-responders with the fire department informed deputies that a female involved in the accident “was dragging” a juvenile through a nearby business’s parking lot and away from the scene, deputies said.

Ronda Colisino

Deputies “located them appearing to hide” at the side of the building, and when deputies asked the woman, identified as Ronda Colisino, 59, of Carolina, for her information, she stated that “she did not have a license because it was suspended for DUI,” according to the complaint.

Upon observing the juvenile, deputies noted that she “appeared to have a face injury and arm injury”; she was later transported to UHC for treatment, deputies said.

Colisino told deputies that she was driving toward Worthington when she “looked away from the road,” and when Colisino “looked back she observed a vehicle stopping and turning into the Dollar General,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Colisino “struck that vehicle and a DOH truck travelling toward Harrison County,” and that the juvenile “was sitting in the front seat in only a seatbelt,” and that the child “was not in a car seat,” deputies said.

When deputies looked in the vehicle, they did not observe a car or booster seat inside; when the child’s guardian arrived on scene, the guardian told deputies that Colisino “was not supposed to be driving the child around ever,” according to the complaint.

Colisino has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,012 bond.