Woman charged after Harrison County deputies allegedly find more than 1 pound of meth during traffic stop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after Harrison County deputies allegedly found more than a pound of methamphetamine in her vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

On June 22, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near Emily Drive in Clarksburg for having an obstructed view, according to a criminal complaint.

Stella Hebb

Upon performing the stop, the driver, identified as Stella Hebb, 33, of Salem, “opened the driver’s side door to exit,” and said that “she did not see [the deputies’] emergency lights,” deputies said.

Deputies informed Hebb that the reason for the stop was because “there were a lot of things in the back of her vehicle making it unable for her to see out the rear,” at which point deputies found out that Hebb’s driver’s license was suspended for unpaid citations, according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Hebb if there were any narcotics in the vehicle, she “stated there was not,” at which point deputies brought a K9 around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff, deputies said.

The K9 indicated the presence of narcotics “on the driver’s side/passenger side door crease,” and upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located “multiple” bags of methamphetamine weighing 32.1 grams, “multiple glass jars” of a substance which Hebb claimed to be heroin weighing 44.7 grams, empty bags “for packaging,” wax stamps “for packaging,” two sets of digital scales with a “scooper,” two cell phones, a tablet and paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Deputies were also able to locate a “large amount” of methamphetamine in a vaccum-sealed container weighing 466 grams “inside a partially opened box of ramen noodles,” deputies said.

Hebb has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.