Woman charged after K9 units alert to presence of narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after K9 units alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Jill Fankhauser

On Feb. 19, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop at the McDonald’s on W. Pike Street in Clarksburg after observing a blue 2006 Toyota Camry bearing an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.

During the stop, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Jill Fankhauser, 45, of Clarksburg, and then had a K9 unit perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics within the Camry, officers said.

Officers then searched the vehicle, during which they found “multiple large packages” of a substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as two foil packets containing presumed heroin on Fankhauser’s person, according to the complaint.

Fankhauser has been charged with possession with intent. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.