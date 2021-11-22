Woman charged after leaving child outside in ‘freezing temperatures’ while ‘on drugs’ at Weston hotel

WESTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after leaving a child outside in “freezing temperatures” while under the influence at a hotel in Weston.

On Nov. 19, troopers with the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were performing an investigation at the Quality Inn in Weston when they were flagged down by two individuals, according to a criminal complaint.

Deanna Gandee

One of the individuals advised that at 2:00 a.m., he observed a 5-year-old girl knocking on a hotel room door near his room, officers said.

When the man asked the child if she was okay, the child said that “no one would let her in the room”; the man then knocked on the door and Deanna Gandee, 48, of Charleston, who “appeared to be under the influence of drugs” answered the door, according to the complaint.

While talking with the man, Gandee stated that “she had been awake for days and that she couldn’t take care of the child,” and that “the child’s mother left hours ago,” troopers said.

At that point, the man let the child stay in his room “due to the freezing temperatures” while he waited in his vehicle for the child’s mother to come back; the man stated that during that time “Gandee never came to his room to check on the child,” according to the complaint.

Troopers later spoke with Gandee, who stated the child’s mother had left the day before and placed the juvenile in her care during that time, troopers said.

While speaking with Gandee, troopers “observed a metal tin laying on the floor,” and when Gandee handed it to troopers, they found it contained 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of marijuana which were “located in very close proximity to to children’s toys,” according to the complaint.

Gandee has been charged with child neglect and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.