Woman charged after Marion County deputies find drugs, paraphernalia in reach of children in car

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A woman is in custody in Marion County after deputies find drugs and paraphernalia in reach of children in a vehicle in White Hall.

On March 16, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance happening at a storage unit building on W.Va. Rt. 250 near Colfax in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they found a male lying on the ground by a gate and a female identified as Bailey Jones, 27, of Fairmont, inside a car with two children, deputies said.

Deputies found the male in possession of methamphetamine, and Jones gave deputies a pink bag containing pipes inside of it which she claimed belonged to the male, according to the complaint.

A K9 unit arrived and performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle, and it indicated the presence of drugs; deputies searched the vehicle and found a large knife, as well as multiple “drug pipes,” containers with “residue inside of it” and a “small amount” of marijuana, deputies said.

All of the objects deputies found “were in reach of the children” and in the back seat where the children were sitting, according to the complaint, and deputies also found a pipe on Jones which she said she’d found inside of the vehicle and picked it up so the children wouldn’t get a hold of it.

Child Protective Service workers were called and transported the children to their office, deputies said, and deputies took Jones into custody for processing.

Jones is being charged with to counts of child neglect creating gross risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.