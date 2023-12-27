GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Grantsville woman has been charged after an officer with the Glenville Police Department found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Sarah Lowe

According to a criminal complaint, the officer was parked, and running traffic when a Jeep with an expired registration sticker passed and the officer initiated a stop. The officer smelled marijuana and asked the driver to show her ID, which was that of Sarah Lowe, according to the complaint.

The officer then noticed Lowe’s eyes were “blood shot and glassy,” and asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, and according to the complaint, she said, “that she didn’t know that there might be.”

A search of the vehicle began, and officers found a plastic container with 20.5 grams of presumed meth inside, in the driver’s purse, according to the complaint; the driver claimed ownership and said it was meth. Presumed marijuana was also located, police said.

The officer asked Lowe when the last time she used was, and she “stated that she had used meth early this morning and smoked marijuana in Flatwoods approximately 30 minutes ago,” police said.

When asked, Lowe agreed to perform field sobriety tests, during which she showed signs of being under the influence, according to the complaint.

Lowe was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and expired registration. Police say she submitted to a urine drug test, which detected THC, methamphetamines, amphetamines and MDMA.